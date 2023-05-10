Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

