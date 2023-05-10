Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Order of Foresters raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

