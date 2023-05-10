Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. 3,407,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

