Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.46 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.34 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 43,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Articles

