Venus USDC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.30 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.43 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02209559 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,374,743.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

