Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $848,211.79

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. Verge has a total market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $848,211.79 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,828.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00293727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00556323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00417925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,273,150 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

