Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.2% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $108,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 59,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,103,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,867,000 after buying an additional 484,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 554,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 193,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 4,130,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,579,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.