Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 7.1%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. 251,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 523,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

