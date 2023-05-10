Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 412.01%. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Stock Performance

VERU stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 4,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veru by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 949,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veru by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 152,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.