Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 0.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.97 and last traded at C$10.20. 93,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 582,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VGCX shares. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.71. The company has a market cap of C$664.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.63.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

