Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $50,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

