VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.10.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

