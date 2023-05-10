Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of V traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,704. The company has a market cap of $429.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

