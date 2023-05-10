Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 116,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,037. The firm has a market cap of $819.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.