Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Vitesse Energy Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
