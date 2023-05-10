Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

In other news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $82,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 25,893 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $438,886.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906.

(Get Rating)

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.