VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Trading 7.8% Higher

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 44,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 106,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

