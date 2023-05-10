Wanchain Price Reaches $0.22 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.72 million and $425,208.18 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,523,063 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.