Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,298. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

