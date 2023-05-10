Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

