Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.60. The firm has a market cap of $406.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

