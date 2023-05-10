Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

