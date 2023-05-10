Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

