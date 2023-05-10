WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.