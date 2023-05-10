WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $366.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

