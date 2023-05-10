WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $58,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

