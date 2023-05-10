WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $68,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

