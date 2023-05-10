WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 323 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $155.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

