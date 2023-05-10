WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 476 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

