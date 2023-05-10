WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 98 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $536.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

