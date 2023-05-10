Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $168.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.71. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

