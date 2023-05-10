WAXE 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,510.43 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $59.71 or 0.00211908 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $18,510.43 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

