WEC Energy Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

