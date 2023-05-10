Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.00

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 282796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.
Westaim Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.47.
About Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
