WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in April

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
WHGLY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. WH Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.84.
About WH Group
