WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in April

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

WHGLY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. WH Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.