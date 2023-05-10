WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 30,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $275.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,412.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

