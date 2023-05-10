Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 252.6% in April

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wienerberger Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 2,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

About Wienerberger

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

