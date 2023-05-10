Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Shares Down 4.5%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 3,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

