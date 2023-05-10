Wirtual Hits One Day Trading Volume of $238.86 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $238.86 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

