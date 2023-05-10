WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 101,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 42,980 shares.The stock last traded at $60.17 and had previously closed at $60.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,667,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 513,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,936,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

