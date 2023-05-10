Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 15,613,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,687,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

