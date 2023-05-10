Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 571 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 874,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,510. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.