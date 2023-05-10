Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.34

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 2634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Worley Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.
About Worley
Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.
