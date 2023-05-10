XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

XFLT stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. This is a boost from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

