Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.80. 891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

