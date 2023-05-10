Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.