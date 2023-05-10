Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.31. 132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.
