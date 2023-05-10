Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 339.0% in April

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,432,900 shares, an increase of 339.0% from the April 15th total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,329.0 days.
Yamada Price Performance
Shares of YMDAF stock remained flat at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Yamada has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.65.
Yamada Company Profile
