Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 339.0% in April

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,432,900 shares, an increase of 339.0% from the April 15th total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,329.0 days.

Shares of YMDAF stock remained flat at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Yamada has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

