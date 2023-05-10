Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Trading Down 0.8%

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 1,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Yellowstone Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

About Yellowstone Acquisition

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

