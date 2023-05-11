13,000 Shares in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 92.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $786.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.94 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

