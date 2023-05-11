1,330 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.12. 7,612,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,448,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $607.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

